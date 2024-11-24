Legendary rock band Jethro Tull took the stage at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, captivating fans with a dynamic performance celebrating their more than 50-year musical journey.

Organized by Kod Müzik in collaboration with Pozitif, the concert featured a setlist spanning the band’s extensive discography, according to a statement from Kod Müzik.

The show unfolded in two parts. The first half included classics like Heavy Horses, Weathercock and The Wolf Unchained. In the second half, the band focused on global issues, performing impactful tracks such as Dark Ages, Mrs. Tibbets and the iconic Aqualung.

Enhanced by stunning visual effects, the performance saw lead vocalist Ian Anderson engaging with the audience, who joined in singing along to the band’s timeless hits.

The evening celebrated Jethro Tull's enduring legacy, leaving fans with an unforgettable experience.

Jethro Tull, formed in 1967, has long been celebrated as one of the most innovative bands in rock history, blending progressive rock with folk, blues and classical music elements. Fronted by the charismatic Ian Anderson, known for his flute solos and theatrical stage presence, the band has released over 20 studio albums, including iconic records like Aqualung (1971), Thick as a Brick (1972) and Songs from the Wood (1977).

With hits such as Locomotive Breath and Living in the Past, Jethro Tull has built a devoted global fanbase. Their music often explores complex themes, from historical narratives to reflections on environmental and social issues.

The Istanbul performance came as part of the band’s ongoing tour, celebrating their extensive career.