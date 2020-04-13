The 48th Istanbul Music Festival, which was scheduled for June 2-25, has been postponed to late September, taking into account the extraordinary conditions arising from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Istanbul Music Festival, which has been held in June since 1973 and is considered by music lovers as a “harbinger of the summer,” aims to present a rich, high-quality program, as always, maintaining the same content as much as possible, but in September this year. The team for the Istanbul Music Festival, which is organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), is working to bring people together at the concerts to reinvigorate communal life on the new date of the festival.

The new dates of the festival, which centers on the theme "The Enlightened World of Beethoven," and all the details of the schedule will be announced on the event's website and social media accounts in June.

Tickets purchased for the 48th Istanbul Music Festival will be valid for the new dates of the concerts. The audience will have the right to return and exchange previously bought tickets due to changes in the festival dates. Detailed information about returns, exchanges or support processes will be provided via e-mail in June and the relevant information will be announced on İKSV and Istanbul Music Festival’s websites.