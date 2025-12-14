The Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra marked its 80th anniversary with a special concert at the Atatürk Cultural Center’s (AKM) Turkish Telekom Opera Hall, celebrating the ensemble’s long-standing role in Türkiye’s cultural life.

The “Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra DenizBank 80th Anniversary Concert” was conducted by Murat Cem Orhan, who said ahead of the performance that the orchestra, founded by composer and conductor Cemal Reşit Rey, has reached the milestone through a strong artistic tradition and collective spirit.

“An orchestra that has come this far with extraordinary soloists, conductors and a powerful sense of unity is celebrating its 80th year this evening,” Orhan told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Orhan underscored the orchestra’s historical significance, noting that a major cultural gap emerged in Istanbul after the Presidential Orchestra, then known as the Riyaset-i Cumhur Musiki Heyeti, moved from Istanbul to Ankara in 1924.

“The Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra began its journey as a city and municipal orchestra through the intense efforts of the exceptional composer and conductor Cemal Reşit Rey, filling a major void,” Orhan said. “After the decision in 1972 to affiliate it with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the orchestra continued its path officially and for many years carried a significant cultural responsibility for this city.”

Calling it a personal honor to conduct the anniversary concert, Orhan said his professional career began with the orchestra nearly a decade ago.

“This orchestra holds a very special place for me,” he said. “My first concert with a state symphony orchestra was with the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra. To be entrusted, nearly 10 years later, with conducting such an important concert is a great source of happiness, pride and joy.”

Orhan said the program was prepared specifically for the anniversary and included selections from Cemal Reşit Rey’s symphonic rhapsodies under the overarching title “Türkiyem,” as well as Fazıl Say’s “Istanbul Symphony.”

“Performing Fazıl Say’s composition, which portrays Istanbul, its seven hills and its diverse character, is deeply meaningful for us this evening,” he said.

Orhan also called on music lovers to support orchestras, describing the arts as an essential space for expression and renewal.

“Today, art is one of the few places where we can truly breathe,” he said. “As the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra, we strive to make our voice heard around the world and to represent our country through our sound, color and artistic language.”

The approximately 90-minute concert drew strong interest from audiences.

Under Orhan’s direction, the concert featured Aykut Köselerli on percussion, Burcu Karadağ on ney and Hakan Güngör on qanun. The program opened with sections from “Türkiye: A Symphonic Rhapsody” by Cemal Reşit Rey, followed in the second half by Fazıl Say’s “Istanbul Symphony, Op. 28,” which musically reflects the city’s landmarks, spaces and sounds.