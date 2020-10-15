Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) is preparing to celebrate German composer Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday through a series of concerts.

2020 is the "Year of Beethoven" in the musical world, as composers, ensembles and orchestras gather to perform the renowned composer's masterpieces in honor of his 250th birthday.

Istanbul State Opera and Ballet performs a concert at Süreyya Opera House, Kadıköy, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2019. (AA Photo)

Joining in the worldwide festivities, IDOB will perform a selection of the composer's chamber music consisting of duos, trios, quartets, symphonies and concertos in celebration of his life from November through January. The institute will also perform "Fidelio," Beethoven's only opera, which shares a strong message of brotherhood.

IDOB will stage 10 performances in celebration of Beethoven's birthday at Süreyya Opera House in Kadıköy.

IDOB's Beethoven concerts will take place on Nov. 12, 14 and 17, while operas commemorating the composer will take place on Dec. 11, 15 and 17. The opera “Fidelo” will premier on Dec. 19 and be performed three more times throughout January.