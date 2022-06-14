British rock legends The Rolling Stones announced the delay of their Amsterdam gig on Monday after the lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," they said.

Jagger, 78, had experienced symptoms after arriving at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff ArenA, the band said.

Representatives for Mojo Concerts, which had organized the band's appearance in the Netherlands, came onstage to inform the audience at ArenA, a football stadium, an hour and a half before the concert was due to begin.

"He can't sing, he can't play," an unnamed announcer told fans. "There is no show tonight ... it is what it is."

Amsterdam was to be the fourth stop in the "Stones Sixty" European tour, following an appearance in Liverpool on Thursday.