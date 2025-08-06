Jennifer Lopez, the global pop icon who captivates millions worldwide, delivered an electrifying performance at the Istanbul Festival, leaving the audience spellbound with both her music and style. The festival, organized for the fourth time this year by Focus Istanbul Event Management in collaboration with TemaCC, welcomed the queen of pop on the night of Aug. 5, turning the event into an unforgettable celebration.

Day of growing excitement

As the day progressed, excitement at the festival grounds steadily intensified. When the gates opened at 4 p.m., thousands of enthusiastic fans poured in, eagerly expressing their joy and anticipation to witness Jennifer Lopez live in Istanbul. The festival’s energy reached its peak with the sunset, setting the perfect atmosphere for a night to remember.

Turkish DJ Faruk Sabancı. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Powerful warm-up

Before JLo took the stage, famed Turkish DJs Faruk Sabancı and EREN AB energized the massive crowd filling Yenikapı. Faruk Sabancı, known internationally for his electronic music prowess, shared his thoughts on performing before a global superstar: “Having events like this in our country is very valuable. Sharing my music in this incredible atmosphere ahead of a world star like Jennifer Lopez was an indescribable joy. DJing today is not just about music; it’s about building cultural bridges. I’m proud to be part of that bridge.”

Turkish DJ EREN AB. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Thunderous applause

The moment Jennifer Lopez appeared on stage, she was greeted by thunderous applause. Over 90 minutes, she mesmerized the audience with iconic hits such as “If You Had My Love,” “On the Floor,” “Ain’t Your Mama” and “Waiting for Tonight.” Accompanied by a 90-person team, Lopez kept the crowd enthralled, dazzling fans with six outfit changes that showcased her fashion-forward sensibility.

Her performance was not only a musical showcase but a storytelling journey – each song presenting a unique chapter. She heated up the dance floor with “Get Right” and brought romantic vibes with “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” The outfits, designed by her stylist Rob Zangardi, sparkled under Istanbul Festival’s world-class lighting and stage setup. From shimmering bodysuits to elegant satin dresses, every detail of her wardrobe was meticulously crafted and eagerly captured by fans’ cameras.

More than concert

The Istanbul Festival, elevated by Jennifer Lopez’s unforgettable performance, was far beyond a typical music event. It was a lifestyle experience where dance, fashion, light and emotion intertwined seamlessly. The night became a glamorous social gathering, attracting leading figures from Türkiye’s business, arts and social scenes who gathered to witness this spectacular show.