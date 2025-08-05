Global superstar Jennifer Lopez will take the stage tonight in Istanbul as part of her “Up All Night” tour. The performance will be a highlight of the Istanbul Festival and promises an unforgettable night for her fans.

Special stage

The concert will feature a massive Istanbul-themed stage that has been in the works for six months. Drawing inspiration from the city’s iconic modern structures scattered across its seven hills, the stage stands out as the largest ever built – both in Türkiye and on Lopez’s tour.

This monumental setup was constructed using 70 truckloads of equipment, all produced in Türkiye, with the help of 187 crew members. It features enormous LED screens and a sophisticated sound and lighting system, designed to create a visually immersive experience and draw the audience closer to the performer.

Tailor-made visual experience

Lopez arrived in Istanbul with two cargo planes and has created visual concepts for the show’s 35-song setlist specifically for this unique venue. Every detail has been customized to match the stage design of the Istanbul Festival, promising fans a one-of-a-kind performance.

Ahead of the concert, Lopez shared a message with her fans:

“Istanbul, I can’t wait to see you. On Aug. 5, we will sing and dance all night long. See you there.”