For some time now, the name John Giddings has continued to surface in discussions surrounding international music collaborations in Türkiye. Long portrayed as one of the U.K. music industry’s most influential promoters, Giddings built a reputation through decades of involvement in the British live entertainment business.

But when viewed in retrospect, the picture that emerges today resembles not simply a success story, but a career consistently surrounded by controversy.

And now, the same figure is reportedly seeking to establish “global partnerships” with artists in Türkiye.

The question many in the industry are asking is simple:

Why this particular person?

Türkiye’s music industry today already has access to hundreds of established international organizers, major labels, booking agencies and festival networks capable of building global connections. The world’s largest music companies actively operate in the country, while major management firms have spent years bringing Turkish artists to European, American and Middle Eastern markets.

In other words, Türkiye’s music sector is no longer in a position where it depends on a single “old-school promoter” arriving from abroad.

What further complicates the discussion is that Giddings’ career has repeatedly appeared in the international press due to various public controversies.

In 2007, widespread criticism erupted in the U.K. after festival tickets were auctioned through eBay by the organization itself. At a time when audiences were already frustrated with ticket scalping, the decision to sell tickets to the highest bidder was seen by many as a symbol of festival culture becoming entirely commercialized.

Giddings’ response at the time became particularly infamous: “This is my festival. I’ll do what I want.”

The statement remains widely remembered.

In 2012, the Isle of Wight Festival mud disaster became national news across major British media outlets, including BBC News and ITV News. Thousands of attendees were unable to access the festival grounds, remained trapped in traffic for hours, or slept in their vehicles as logistical management collapsed. The backlash intensified further following disputes surrounding refunds and compensation.

Concerns regarding monopolization in the live music business also escalated to the governmental level. Investigations initiated by the Competition and Markets Authority were covered not only by music industry media but also within official government documentation, as debates over power concentration in the concert sector gained momentum.

Another controversy emerged in 2021 following Giddings’ “lady rock bands” remarks, which triggered criticism across international music media. Many viewed the language used toward female artists as reflective of the music industry’s longstanding male-dominated culture.

As a result, the issue did not remain confined to social media debates. Platforms including Nova.ie and Keychange discussed the incident as part of a broader conversation about gender imbalance within the industry.

For many observers, Giddings is therefore seen not merely as a “strict promoter,” but as a figure whose name has long been associated with recurring crises, confrontational statements and controversial industry practices.

Perhaps even more striking is the fact that he has rarely attempted to hide these methods.

In interviews over the years, Giddings openly discussed using bluffing tactics, psychological pressure and aggressive negotiation strategies. While such behavior was once romanticized as part of the “old-school music executive” culture, the industry has changed significantly.

Today, conversations around music increasingly center on transparency, artist rights and ethical working standards.

And this is precisely why many people in Türkiye continue asking: Why should a promoter whose career has consistently been marked by controversy be presented as the gateway to global connections?

Turkish artists today are already capable of succeeding internationally. There are artists collaborating with global stars, performing at European festivals and reaching millions of listeners worldwide.

The issue is no longer about simply “finding a Western promoter.”

It is about working with the right people.

Because global success is not defined solely by international expansion.

The people you choose to work with also shape your brand value.

For that reason, presenting a figure with such a controversial history as a “major opportunity” in Türkiye naturally raises serious questions.

And perhaps the music industry in Türkiye now needs to ask itself a more important question:

Does it truly need visionary partnerships?

Or problematic figures from an outdated system?

Female artist language concerns

One of the most heavily criticized aspects of Giddings’ public image has been the language he used regarding female musicians.

Following his “lady rock bands” comments, criticism spread across international media for days, with many arguing that categorizing female artists separately reflected deeply rooted gender biases within the music business.

As a result, many people in Türkiye are now asking another question – particularly when “global project” narratives are being built around young female artists or girl groups: Why should the careers of young female musicians be entrusted to someone who previously used such problematic language about women artists?

Because today, the issue extends beyond international networking alone.

Who represents an artist matters as much as where that artist performs.

At a time when the global music industry increasingly focuses on women’s rights, equal representation and safe working environments, presenting a promoter associated with controversial remarks as a “visionary opportunity” inevitably creates concern.

Particularly in the case of young female artists and girl groups, many industry observers view attempts to position them through such a figure as both risky and contradictory.