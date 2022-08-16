Famous Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, will visit Istanbul next year. The 59-year-old will meet his fans in Istanbul on June 10, 2023 with the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, with which he has been since 2012.

Depp, who has been a fixture in the news this year due to the defamation suits that he and his ex-wife Amber Heard filed against each other, will take part in the upcoming concert, which was previously delayed due to the pandemic. The gig will take place in Istanbul's Lifepark.

Hollywood Vampires brings together Depp and legendary rock musicians Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. The band takes its name from a rock club that was opened in the 70s by Cooper, the legendary drummer of The Who and one of the most important figures in rock history. In the group, Depp both sings and plays bass guitar, rhythm and keyboards.

It has been also reported recently that Depp will return to the director's chair after 25 years with the movie “Modigliani." The biopic, which will revolve around the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, will be financed by IN.2, the European arm of production company Infinitum Nihil.

"Modigliani," whose producers include Al Pacino and Barry Navidi, is set in 1916's Paris. It will be adapted from Dennis McIntyre's play of the same name. The screenplay for the film, the cast of which has not been revealed yet, was penned by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.