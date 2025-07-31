World-famous American singer Justin Timberlake took the stage at Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Stadium for the first time in 11 years.

The Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist met with music lovers in Istanbul as part of his 2025 world tour, organized by Stagepass and in collaboration with Biletinial.

Opening the concert with the song "Mirrors," Timberlake performed a wide repertoire that included tracks from his latest album "Everything I Thought It Was" as well as many of his beloved hits.

World-famous American singer Justin Timberlake performs live on stage at Istanbul Technical University Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 31, 2025. (AA photo)

Greeting the audience, Timberlake said: “Thank you so much for coming to see us. We've been here for a few days. This concert has definitely been amazing. My tour this year has been long – it’s been incredible. When I was a little kid, I used to dream of this. Sometimes, this job isn’t the easiest in the world, but when I see all of your faces, it makes everything worth it.”

As part of the tour, Timberlake also performed in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on July 27.

The artist’s career began in 1995 as the youngest member of the group NSYNC. He launched his solo career in 2002 with the album Justified. In addition to his 10 Grammy and 4 Emmy awards, Timberlake has also received numerous accolades from Billboard, the Brit Awards, and the MTV Music Awards.

A multi-talented artist-singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, Timberlake has sold over 54 million albums, over 63 million singles, and more than 70 million records as the lead vocalist of NSYNC.

His song "Can't Stop the Feeling!"– recorded for the movie Trolls – was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Most recently, in March 2024, Justin Timberlake released his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was," which includes 18 new tracks. Standout songs from the album include "Selfish" and "No Angels."