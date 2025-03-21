World-renowned superstar Justin Timberlake continues his global concert journey as part of his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in 2025. This tour is designed to promote his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was" and will see the artist performing in various cities around the world.

As part of the European leg, Timberlake has added Istanbul to his tour schedule. The concert, set for July, promises to be an extraordinary event, featuring a massive stage show with Timberlake bringing his signature style and energy to his Turkish fans.

With final agreements in place between the organizing company and the artist, the concert has been confirmed, and Timberlake is expected to stay in Istanbul for two days. After the concert, he plans to explore the city, offering his Turkish fans a chance to experience not only his performance but also his personal connection to the vibrant city.

Fans in Türkiye have eagerly awaited Timberlake’s return for years, and this concert promises to be a night to remember. Known for his incredible stage presence, unparalleled dance performances, and hit songs, Timberlake will deliver an unforgettable evening for all who attend.

Details about the concert and ticket sales will be announced soon, so be sure to stay tuned for more information. For Justin Timberlake fans, this summer's concert in Istanbul will be an unmissable celebration of music.