World-renowned pop and R&B star Justin Timberlake, a consistent fixture at the top of global music charts, has revealed he will perform in Istanbul as part of his eagerly awaited 2025 World Tour. After a five-year hiatus, Timberlake will reconnect with his Istanbul fans for an unforgettable concert on July 30, 2025, at the Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Stadium, collaborating with Stagepass and Biletinial.

Justin Timberlake, one of the most influential figures in global music, is set to deliver a performance that promises a night full of unforgettable moments. With a world-class production, mesmerizing light displays and remarkable live performances, his show will surely captivate the audience. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on May 8, via Biletinial, the official event ticketing platform.

Award-winning legend

A true legend of modern music, Justin Timberlake has amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including 10 Grammy Awards and 4 Emmy Awards, in addition to numerous Billboard Music Awards, Brit Awards and MTV Music Awards. His Istanbul concert will offer a thrilling musical celebration, featuring both his iconic hits and tracks from his latest album, "Everything I Thought It Was." Known for his dynamic stage presence and massive global following, Timberlake’s Istanbul show is poised to be one of the most anticipated musical events of the summer.

Timberlake’s career began in 1995 as the youngest member of the legendary boy band NSYNC. After the group’s disbandment in 2002, he launched a highly successful solo career with his debut album Justified, which sold over 7 million copies. His 2006 album "FutureSex/LoveSounds" further cemented his reputation as an innovator in pop music, with its electronic and experimental sound.

With 54 million album sales and 63 million singles sold globally, Timberlake has secured a prominent place in the music industry. As the lead vocalist of NSYNC, he contributed to the band’s additional 70 million album sales. Timberlake’s impressive 10 Grammy Awards span the pop, dance and R&B genres, while his multiple Emmy Awards recognize his performances on Saturday Night Live.

In 2024, Timberlake released "Everything I Thought It Was," which quickly topped the charts in several countries, including the U.S., Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Achievements in film

In addition to his music career, Timberlake has made waves in the film industry, particularly through his work on the TROLLS animated series. Timberlake lent his voice to the beloved franchise, drawing attention with the release of "TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (2023)." His hit song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the TROLLS series was even nominated for Best Original Song at the 2017 Academy Awards.

His latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, features 18 new tracks, with standout singles like "Selfish" and "No Angels."

Justin Timberlake’s upcoming concert in Istanbul promises to be a spectacular event, combining his musical mastery with state-of-the-art production and an electrifying live show. As one of the most influential figures in contemporary music, Timberlake’s return to Istanbul is sure to be an unforgettable night for his fans.