10 best public beaches Turkey has to offer

Since Lara Beach is close to Antalya city center it is one of the most preferred beaches among tourists. What makes Lara Beach so popular are not only its clear waters and golden sands but also its beautiful sandcastle exhibition where you can see amazing sculptures made from the pure white grains of sand.
Mermerli Beach draws visitors with its history and its location in the old town of Antalya, not far from the city's main attractions. In a cozy bay, the sea is calm, there is a gentle descent to the depth and there are places for diving. Mermerli is believed to be one of the oldest beaches in Antalya.
Fethiye's Çalış Beach is mostly famous for its tourist facilities and water sports activities, as well as its natural beauty. The beach is also a good spot for a family holiday. The two-kilometer-long beach offers a magnificent view for those who want to walk in the warm summer breeze in the evenings and enjoy the beautiful sunsets.
Konyaaltı Beach is located near the city center of Antalya and is one of the two main beaches in the province, the other being Lara Beach. Free and open to the public, this beach is busy with visitors right until the end of October, with people enjoying the last days of swimming and sunbathing on the southern coast.
