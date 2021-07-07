Daily Sabah logo

10 best public beaches Turkey has to offer

by DAILY SABAH Jul 07, 2021 10:05 am +03 +03:00

Thanks to its seemingly endless coast, Turkey can offer vacationers plenty of beach options. What's even better is the fact that some of the best Turkish beaches are public and completely free for visitors.

Lara Beach, Antalya

Since Lara Beach is close to Antalya city center it is one of the most preferred beaches among tourists. What makes Lara Beach so popular are not only its clear waters and golden sands but also its beautiful sandcastle exhibition where you can see amazing sculptures made from the pure white grains of sand.

Pırlanta Beach, Izmir

"Pırlanta," which in English means diamond, is a fitting name for one of the most beautiful beaches in Izmir on Turkey's Aegean coast. This long, wide beach offers an incredible combination of white sand and clear turquoise waters.

Mermerli Beach, Antalya

Mermerli Beach draws visitors with its history and its location in the old town of Antalya, not far from the city's main attractions. In a cozy bay, the sea is calm, there is a gentle descent to the depth and there are places for diving. Mermerli is believed to be one of the oldest beaches in Antalya.

Çalış Beach, Muğla

Fethiye's Çalış Beach is mostly famous for its tourist facilities and water sports activities, as well as its natural beauty. The beach is also a good spot for a family holiday. The two-kilometer-long beach offers a magnificent view for those who want to walk in the warm summer breeze in the evenings and enjoy the beautiful sunsets.

Gümbet Beach, Muğla

Gumbet, which is the closest long sandy beach to Bodrum, is very popular with holidaymakers looking to stay close to the beach and join the vibrant nightlife of Bodrum.

Sarımsaklı Beach, Balıkesir

Sarımsaklı Beach has the world's best sand, as per World Health Organization (WHO). The beach is one of the most popular in Turkey and is located near well-known Aegean resort Ayvalık.

Altınkum, Aydın

Altınkum, literally "golden sand," is located in the Aegean resort of Didim and is particularly popular with families.

Konyaaltı Beach

Konyaaltı Beach is located near the city center of Antalya and is one of the two main beaches in the province, the other being Lara Beach. Free and open to the public, this beach is busy with visitors right until the end of October, with people enjoying the last days of swimming and sunbathing on the southern coast.

Kızkalesi Beach, Mersin

Golden sand, clear water and a castle-island on the horizon – this is what visitors encounter at the Kızkalesi Beach in Mersin's Erdemli district. It's one of the most beautiful beaches in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ladies Beach, Aydın

Ladies Beach – don't let the name fool you, it is open to everyone – is one of the most beautiful sandy beaches in Kuşadası. Aside from swimming and sunbathing, the beach offers plenty of water sports activities.

