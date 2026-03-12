Grammy-winning American rap star and producer Kanye West is counting down the days to his first performance in Türkiye. The world-renowned artist will meet his fans on May 30 at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

The massive event, organized jointly by ILS Vision and TemaCC, will be titled “YE Live in Türkiye” and is set to become one of the most talked-about concerts in the music world.

According to organizers, the event will be more than just a concert. Supported by elaborate stage design, visual effects, light shows and special productions, the night will be a grand spectacle combining music, visual arts and performance art.

Kanye West, whose albums such as "The College Dropout," "Graduation," "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" and "Donda" have left a permanent mark on music history, is expected to deliver one of the largest rap events ever held in Türkiye.

Fake ticket alert

Following the announcement of the concert, fake ticket sales appeared on social media and some websites, prompting organizers to take action. Authorities warned that the high demand for the world star’s concert had been exploited by opportunists.

The official statement from the organization reads: “A pre-registration process has been launched for fans who wish to attend the concert. Ticket sales will only be conducted through official channels on announced dates. We urge fans to be cautious.”

Already generating tremendous excitement, Kanye West’s Istanbul concert is also expected to serve as an important benchmark for Türkiye’s concert industry.

Blok3’s grand project

One of the most prominent figures in Türkiye’s rap scene in recent years, Blok3, is preparing to open a new chapter in his career. Known for his high-energy performances and millions of streams, the young rapper is now taking his music to an entirely new level.

Turkish artist Blok3 performs on stage. (Photo Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

In his upcoming special concert, “La Catedral,” Blok3 will be accompanied by a 120-piece symphony orchestra. This project combines the powerful rhythms of rap with the grandeur of classical music, marking a bold step for the Turkish rap scene.

The concert will take place on Sunday, June 28, at 9 p.m. at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium.

The orchestra, consisting of strings, woodwinds and a full range of orchestral instruments, will reinterpret Blok3’s hit songs in a completely new atmosphere. The performances are designed to fuse the dynamic energy of rap with the richness of symphonic music, creating a truly unforgettable musical experience.

Preparations are in full swing, with rehearsals focused on arranging Blok3’s songs with symphonic touches. The concert is not just a rap performance; it is also a large-scale visual and auditory production.

This project expands the boundaries of rap music in Türkiye, bringing a concept that has been seen on the world stage to a scale never before attempted in the country. Fans have already begun the countdown.