Tens of thousands of music lovers, visitors from different countries around the world, famous figures and a large-scale stage production design made Kanye West’s Istanbul night one of the most talked-about music events in the world.

The Saturday night at Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where the world-famous star met his audience, brought Istanbul to the center of the global music agenda with its visual shows, stage aesthetics and festival atmosphere.

Kanye West performed in front of 118,000 people filling the stadium, also setting the record for the highest-attendance stadium concert in the world.

The concert, organized in cooperation with NTRteam, attracted thousands of visitors from Türkiye as well as the U.K., Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland and countries across the Middle East.

The stadium reached capacity hours before the show as fans gathered to watch the Grammy-winning artist’s long-awaited debut performance in Türkiye.

West opened the concert with his song "Father" and closed the nearly two-hour set with "Stronger."

Performing atop a giant spherical stage, the artist delivered some of the most popular tunes from his long career, including "King," "Runaway," "Power," "Flashing Lights," "Heartless," "Black Skinhead," "All The Love" and "Homecoming."

Fans joined in throughout the performance, singing along and dancing as applause and chants echoed around the stadium.

One of the concert’s most striking features was its stage design, inspired by West’s performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. A massive hemispherical structure erected at the center of the venue was transformed into a giant globe through high-resolution projection technology. Kanye performed his songs on a giant world globe specially prepared for the concert, delivering an unforgettable show to music fans with a stage design that symbolized the universality of music and brought together his fans around the world with the aura of a maestro. The massive “world” stage design was also inspired by the legendary Japanese anime film Akira, adding a futuristic visual language to the performance.

The show was accompanied by elaborate lighting displays, smoke effects and synchronized visuals. Thousands of spectators illuminated the stadium with their cellphone flashlights, creating a sea of lights across the stands and field.

The concert was also streamed live on West’s official YouTube channel, attracting millions of viewers within minutes.

The event was seen as more than a concert, serving instead as a major large-scale production that reinforced Istanbul’s position on the global music and entertainment scene.

Kanye West’s Istanbul performance attracted significant international media attention, praised for both its high production value and its cultural impact.