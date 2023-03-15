Brian May, the iconic guitarist of the British rock band Queen, was bestowed a knighthood by King Charles III in a ceremony held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The 75-year-old musician, songwriter and animal welfare advocate said the band is thinking about touring again, according to media reports.

Brian May of the band Queen after being made a Knight Bachelor for services to music and charity by King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, U.K., March 14, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

"Arise Sir Brian May. Brian's investiture as a Knight of The Realm took place today at Buckingham Palace. The knighthood was presented to Brian by His Royal Highness, King Charles. Many congratulations, Sir Brian!" the band said on Twitter, sharing a photo from the ceremony.

Starting his career in 1968 with the rock band Smile, May co-founded Queen with singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor.