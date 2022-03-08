Mass testing, panic buying and lockdowns: Omicron overwhelms Hong Kong

As the global death toll from the coronavirus topped 6 million this week, the semi-autonomous Chinese city has been recording about 150 deaths per day, giving it the world's highest death rate per 1 million people, according to the Our World in Data website.
Workers from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, move a corpse from the mortuary to the coffin van at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong, March 2, 2022.
The central government in mainland China has sent in experts and is helping build both temporary isolation facilities and testing areas.
A man wearing a face mask gets a bag of rice at a grocery cart next to empty-looking shelves for rice after residents concerned with possible shortages stock up on food, at a supermarket Hong Kong, March 6, 2022.
An advisory group led by Liang Wannian, the head of a mainland China COVID-19 task force, has been visiting community vaccination centers and the fire and ambulance service training academy to exchange views.
Residents queue up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong, Feb. 24, 2022.
