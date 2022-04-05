A guitar belonging to Kurt Cobain, frontman of the grunge band Nirvana who died by suicide in 1994, is gracing the top of Record Collector magazine's list of the "101 most valuable pieces in the history of music."

Costing nearly $6 million, the guitar has become the most expensive rock souvenir ever according to the list compiled by Record Collector writer Ian Shirley.

Nirvana was an American band that blended punk heritage with alternative rock to create a revolutionary sound.

Cobain specifically is attributed to Fender guitars becoming popular again in the 90s rock community. The guitar changed hands in 2020 and has surpassed in price other instruments owned by Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, Elvis Presley and Ringo Starr.

Ironically, Cobain's early life was full of poverty – he was known to sit under Washington's Young Street Bridge, play his guitar and write songs.