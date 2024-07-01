Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, is gearing up for a momentous celebration as it marks its 10th anniversary with a dazzling event featuring Grammy Award-winning Australian artist Kylie Minogue.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Paradise Bay, where luxury meets nature in perfect harmony, Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, has established itself as a beacon of opulence in the heart of Bodrum. The anniversary festivities promise an unforgettable experience for attendees, including leading figures from society, business elites, and prominent guests from the global jet set.

The highlight of the celebration will be Kylie Minogue's live performance and dance show, set to captivate guests on the gala night of July 5. Known for her electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Kylie Minogue's appearance guarantees a night of glamour and entertainment.

Following the main event, the festivities will continue with the White Beach Party on July 6, offering guests a chance to revel in both visual and auditory spectacles amid the resort's picturesque surroundings.