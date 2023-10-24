Spotify revealed that the esteemed Turkish Classical Music artist Müzeyyen Senar, fondly known as the "Diva of the Republic," has been named the EQUAL Türkiye Ambassador for the month of October in a recent announcement.

This prestigious title was bestowed upon Senar in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. Senar, a luminary in the world of Turkish music, now proudly holds the position of the 29th ambassador of EQUAL in Türkiye, a program dedicated to advancing gender equality in the music industry and championing the invaluable contributions of female artists to the realm of music.

In line with Senar's designation as the EQUAL Türkiye Ambassador the renowned diva appeared in the heart of New York City's Times Square, symbolizing the global recognition of her legacy and the rich musical heritage of Türkiye.

Senar, born on July 16, 1918, was a renowned Turkish classical music singer who played a significant role in popularizing classical Turkish music both nationally and internationally.

During the early decades of the Republic, Turkish classical music experienced a renaissance, and artists like Senar played a vital role in preserving and promoting the country's musical heritage. Senar's soulful voice and deep understanding of classical Turkish music made her a beloved figure in the Turkish music scene.

Senar died at 96 on Feb. 8, 2015, because of pneumonia while receiving treatment at the hospital in Izmir.