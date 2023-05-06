Charles III becomes UK king in 1st coronation since 1953

Charles III was crowned the king of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms in the first coronation since 1953, becoming the oldest British sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the U.K., he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, was crowned queen alongside him and became known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.

King Charles III waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following his coronation, on May 6, 2023.

AFP