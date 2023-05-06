Daily Sabah logo

Charles III becomes UK king in 1st coronation since 1953

by Agencies May 06, 2023 6:01 pm +03 +03:00

Charles III was crowned the king of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms in the first coronation since 1953, becoming the oldest British sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the U.K., he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, was crowned queen alongside him and became known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.

King Charles III waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following his coronation, on May 6, 2023.

AFP

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wave on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony.

Reuters

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, built in 1762, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations.

AFP

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with other members of the Royal Family, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023.

Reuters

The Coronation Procession travels along The Mall following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London.

Thousands of members of the armed forces from across the Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories, members of the U.K. armed forces, and the Sovereign's Bodyguard and Royal Watermen, took part in the celebrations through central London in the largest military operation in 70 years.

Reuters

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort attend their coronations at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023.

AFP

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023.

Reuters

Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.

AFP

King Charles going back to Buckingham Palace after being coronated King, 6 May, 2023.

Reuters

Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023.

Reuters

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales return back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla.

AFP

People gather following Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023.

Reuters

Grenadier Guards march on the day of Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023.

Reuters

Royal Air Force jets fly over the Admiralty Arch after the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Reuters

The Red Arrows make a flypast up The Mall, during the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Britain May 6, 2023.

Reuters

