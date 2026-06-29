After watching a 20-minute tribute celebrating her groundbreaking career, Lauryn Hill surprised the BET Awards audience Sunday with an impromptu performance of her 1998 classic "Ex-Factor” after accepting the Living Legend Icon Award before closing the show with "Everything Is Everything.”

Introduced by Ice Cube, the eight-time Grammy winner was honored with performances at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater from SZA, Doechii, Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Common, her children Selah Marley and Zion Marley, who revisited songs from Hill’s stellar catalog while she stood smiling, singing along, and applauding throughout the tribute.

After she accepted the honor, Hill encouraged artists to embrace their gifts and remain true to their purpose.

"I fight for y’all,” Hill said. "And fighting for y’all is me fighting for myself, it’s me fighting for my children, it’s me fighting for my community.”

The Living Legend Icon Award recognizes pioneers whose work has remained culturally essential across generations. Hill first emerged as a member of the Fugees before releasing her landmark solo debut, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” featuring classics including "Doo Wop (That Thing),” "Ex-Factor,” and "Everything Is Everything.”

Teyana Taylor fought back tears Sunday after an emotional surprise at the BET Awards: Janet Jackson walked onto the stage to present Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award.

Taylor, visibly stunned as Jackson received a standing ovation, embraced the music legend before thanking one of her biggest inspirations.

"They did not tell me Janet was coming,” Taylor said through tears. "There will be no me without you.”

Presenting the award, Jackson praised Taylor’s relentless work ethic and artistic range, highlighting her Golden Globe win for best supporting actress in "One Battle After Another” and calling her gifts "God-given.”

The Icon of the Year Award recognizes a creative force whose influence is shaping culture. Taylor has evolved from a multiplatinum recording artist into an award-winning actor, director, producer, and choreographer.

Accepting the honor, Taylor reflected on her two-decade career, saying she had worked hard to earn the recognition.

“So I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance. I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude,” she said.

The BET Awards paused to honor influential figures from music and entertainment who died over the past year during an emotional in memoriam tribute.

Erica Campbell of Mary Mary introduced the segment by reflecting on the enduring legacies left behind by those who died, paying special tribute to the late gospel composer Richard Smallwood, whose music she said strengthened her faith. She also remembered the late music executive Clive Davis, who died earlier this week at 94, before performing Whitney Houston’s "I Love the Lord” with Le’Andria Johnson.

The tribute remembered Smallwood, Davis, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and others whose contributions left a lasting mark on music, television, and culture.

The show also celebrated the late D’Angelo’s legacy with a star-studded tribute that opened with appearances by his three children.

Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, George Clinton, and RAYE were among the artists who honored the singer with performances of his music, celebrating the enduring influence of one of R&B’s most acclaimed voices.

Music executive Sylvia Rhone received the BET Ultimate Icon Award in recognition of her groundbreaking leadership and lasting impact on the music industry.

Presented by Kelly Rowland, the honor celebrated Rhone’s trailblazing career as the first Black woman to lead a major record company owned by a Fortune 500 corporation. A video tribute featured messages from artists including Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes, highlighting her role in helping develop the careers of performers such as Tracy Chapman, Brandy, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Future, Travis Scott, and Tyler, the Creator.

While accepting the award, Rhone dedicated the honor to the artists and creative teams she has worked alongside throughout her career.

"Tonight’s honor bears my name, but it really belongs to all of us who create culture,” she said.

Rhone also used the moment to urge the music industry to protect artists as artificial intelligence reshapes the business.

"We make the algorithm. The algorithm doesn’t make us,” she said. "We must honor the musician. We must compensate the creator.”

She concluded by calling on the industry to ensure the next generation of artists has the opportunity to create "the songs that will change the world.”

Druski made a grand entrance to kick off the BET Awards on Sunday, descending from the rafters in a harness as a choir filled the theater with a rendition of Kirk Franklin’s "Revolution,” setting the tone for a night celebrating music, comedy, and culture.

The comedian and digital creator made history by becoming the youngest host of the ceremony. The show's opening performances featured Kehlani, who sang "Folded” with Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Anelise Estelle Foxx, on guitar. Don Toliver also performed his hits "E85” and "Body.”

Accepting the award for best female R&B/pop artist, Kehlani admitted she hadn’t prepared a speech, instead marveling that "Janet Jackson is here,” before telling the icon she was "really honored to be here” among the night’s talent.

Druski, 31, surpassed Kevin Hart, who previously held the distinction as the BET Award’s youngest host when he emceed in 2011.

Throughout the night, Druski leaned into his comedic persona with appearances alongside Martin Lawrence and Latto. Lawrence jokingly shut down Druski’s pitch to appear in the next "Bad Boys” film before teasing his upcoming Paramount+ series, while Latto playfully poked fun at the host during one of the show’s transitions. Druski also spoofed Jay-Z's Roots Picnic freestyle.

Druski became one of entertainment’s fastest-rising stars through his viral sketches before expanding into sold-out comedy tours and collaborations with artists including Drake and Snoop Dogg, as well as appearances alongside figures like Tom Brady and Timothée Chalamet.

Hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte returned as the show’s announcer.