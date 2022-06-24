Lebanese-origin French musician Ibrahim Maalouf, one of the leading trumpeters in the world and French music scene, will perform for music fans at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul on June 29.

Ibrahim Maalouf will perform for music fans at Volkswagen Arena.

﻿Maalouf, who started his music career with classical music education and won many international classical music competitions when he was only 20 years old, made his mark among the important names in pop, jazz and on world music stages in the early 2000s. Leading the music charts with his many singles and albums, Maalouf has shared the stage with many famed figures such as Sting, Salif Keita, Amadou & Mariam, Lhasa de Sela to date. The successful virtuoso, who was also the producer, composer and arranger in 16 albums he has released since 2007, has produced many film scores, as well.

Maalouf presents innovations to his audience in every concert he performs. With his sound that travels between jazz, rap, world and Middle Eastern music genres and the unique style that he has created throughout his career, he will meet his Istanbul fans on the evening of June 29. The master musician will perform in the Istanbul concert as part of the tour for his new album entitled "Capacity to Love." The concert, which will feature new songs by Maalouf is held with the cooperation of Pozitif and Pasion Turca. The tickets can be purchased through Biletix.