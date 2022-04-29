Goran Bregovic, one of the masters of Balkan music, will perform a concert at a daylong festival at Istanbul’s Küçükçiftlik Park on May 7.

Having played sold-out concerts at prestigious halls, Bregovic will perform pieces from over 21 albums of his and the cult soundtracks of leading director Emir Kusturica's "Underground" (1995), "Time of the Gypsies" (1989) and "Arizona Dream" (1993).

German singer Shantel, Turkish alternative musical group Baba Zula and Ahırkapı Grand Romani Orchestra will also take the stage with Bregovic at the “Yüzdeyüz Müzik Presents: Spring in Istanbul” event.

Born in Sarajevo to a Serbian mother and Croatian father, Bregovic brings a blend of traditional Balkan music with Western influences in his songs. In his early years, he grew a deep passion for rock music. "In those times, rock had a capital role in our lives. It was the only way we could make our voice heard, and publicly express our discontent without risking jail,” Bregovic said in one of his statements.

He made compositions for renowned Turkish singer Sezen Aksu's album "Düğün ve Cenaze" (“Wedding and Funeral”) and gave a number of concerts with her afterward. The pioneer of Balkan music is also known for his duets with American musician Iggy Pop and Grammy-winning folk singer Cesaria Evoria.

His “Weddings and Funerals” orchestra features echoes from Jewish and Roma weddings, chants from the Orthodox and Catholic Church and Muslim invocations. The versatile artist truly reflects the history of a frontier where Catholics, Orthodox Christians and Muslims lived in harmony for centuries and made war.