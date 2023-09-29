In a grand commemoration of the Republic of Türkiye's centenary, London is set to host a momentous event that blends the echoes of the past with the promises of the future.

The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London, in collaboration with the support of the Turkish Embassy in London, will orchestrate the "100 Years of Turkish Republic Concert & World Premiere of Yalçın Tura’s Piano Concerto," which will take place at the Royal College of Music, Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall, on Oct. 28.

To commemorate a century since the declaration of the Republic of Türkiye, this celebratory concert will showcase the world premiere of the distinguished Turkish composer Yalçın Tura's latest piano concerto, making it the highlight of the evening.

Guiding us through this musical journey in collaboration with the prestigious London Chamber Orchestra will be Tura’s son, the outstanding composer and Principal Conductor of the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra, Hasan Niyazi Tura.

The concert's centerpiece, a magnificent piano concerto, will feature the pianist Pınar Çelik Warsi, who will perform alongside the renowned London Chamber Orchestra.

The principal conductor of the London Chamber Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green during a performance. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

Yalçın Tura stands as a luminary among contemporary Turkish music composers. Tura's musical journey includes film and stage compositions as well as teaching at the prestigious State Turkish Music Conservatory within Istanbul Technical University and publications related to Turkish music. His latest of many contributions to the world of music will be premiered for the first time during the "100 Years of Turkish Republic Concert."

The concert’s conductor will be none other than Tura’s son, Hasan Niyazi Tura, a composer in his own name. His works include the critically acclaimed “Oratorio for Martyrs,” which brought him recognition and prestigious commissions like the Ballet “Aspendos” (2013) by the Turkish State Opera House.

Hasan Niyazi Tura will also conduct several own compositions throughout the evenings.

The program will not only showcase Yalçın Tura's unique new compositions but also pay homage to Türkiye's classical musical heritage, seamlessly blending with British classical pieces for a musical celebration of the two nation’s century of friendship.

This unmissable concert taking place at the prestigious Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall at the Royal College of Music will feature exquisite compositions by renowned Turkish composers, including the distinguished Hasan Uçarsu, alongside classical British pieces crafted by Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958), George Butterworth (1885-1916) and Frederick Delius (1862-1934).