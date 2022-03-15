Hiwatari Matsuri: Japan's firewalking festival

About 1,500 Japanese worshipers walk barefoot with Buddhist monks over coals at the annual festival praying for safety, an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and for peace in the world, Takao-san Yakuo-in Buddhist temple said.

Buddhist monks walk barefoot over smoldering coals at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)