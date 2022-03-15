Daily Sabah logo

Hiwatari Matsuri: Japan's firewalking festival

by agencies Mar 15, 2022 9:24 am +03 +03:00

About 1,500 Japanese worshipers walk barefoot with Buddhist monks over coals at the annual festival praying for safety, an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and for peace in the world, Takao-san Yakuo-in Buddhist temple said.

Buddhist monks walk barefoot over smoldering coals at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A yamabushi monk starts a fire during the annual fire-walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A Buddhist monk splashes water on a bonfire at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy walks next to flame as he walks barefoot over coal at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A yamabushi monk throws water over a burning sacred fire during the annual fire-walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A Buddhist monk walks barefoot over smouldering coals at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman walks next to flame as she walks barefoot over coal at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A yamabushi monks perform during the annual fire-walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A man walks next to flame as he walks barefoot over coal at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Buddhist monk chanting and praying is seen behind the flames of a bonfire at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Yamabushi monks walk barefoot over hot coal and through flames during the annual fire-walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A man walks next to flame as he walks barefoot over coal at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Yamabushi monks walk barefoot over hot coal and through flames during the annual fire-walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A yamabushi monk walks barefoot over hot coal and through flames during the annual fire-walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A woman walks next to flame as he walks barefoot over coal at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks next to flame as he walks barefoot over coal at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Buddhist monk splashes water on a bonfire at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy and a man walk next to flames as they walk barefoot over coal at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man carrying a baby walks next to flame as he walks barefoot over coal at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt. Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A yamabushi monk walks barefoot over hot coal and through flames during the annual fire-walking festival of Takao-san Yakuo-in temple in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, March 13, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

