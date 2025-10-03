From rising rap stars to established pop voices, Türkiye’s music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and major announcements this fall. Red Bull 64 Bars welcomed breakout rapper M Lisa to its latest episode, Ahiyan dropped his new single “Duman,” and pop favorite Tan Taşçı released his long-awaited album “Sende De Benden Var” ("You Have Some of Me Too") set to hit stadium stages in 2026.

Red Bull 64 Bars, the series spotlighting some of the most striking names on the rap scene, continues to bring new performances to fans in its fourth season. In the latest episode, rising star M Lisa delivers a powerful performance with her energy and storytelling.

Known for its 64-bar tracks without hooks or repeats, Red Bull 64 Bars brings together some of the most promising talents in Turkish rap. In this episode, M Lisa, who stands out both as a songwriter and producer, shares a song she created from scratch for the show.

Though early in her career, M Lisa has quickly drawn attention with singles such as “Araba” ("Car"), “Ellerim Boş” ("My Hands Are Empty") and “Damlalar” ("Drops") in 2023. She released her debut album MONA LISA in 2024 and more recently returned with her latest single “Salına Salına” ("Swing by Swing"). Now she showcases her talents on the Red Bull 64 Bars stage.

The episode is produced by Da Poet, a leading figure in Turkish rap as both an MC and producer, whose strong beats accompany M Lisa’s verses while adding his own signature style.

Ahiyan's new single

Ahiyan, one of the rising names in Turkish rap, has released his new track “Duman” ("Smoke"). The single dropped simultaneously on all digital platforms along with its official music video on the rapper’s YouTube channel.

Blending emotional depth with modern rap beats, “Duman” reflects Ahiyan’s signature lyrical style. The song balances dark emotions with undertones of hope, offering listeners both intensity and melody.

Turkish rapper Ahiyan. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The video, directed by a young and creative team, enhances the atmosphere of the track with distinctive set designs and visual effects, further underscoring the song’s mood.

Tan drops new album

Singer-songwriter Tan Taşçı has released his long-anticipated album “Sende De Benden Var,” a project he has been working on for some time. The album stands out for its musical depth, collaborations, and visual concept.

Taşçı wrote and composed all of the songs, while arrangements were handled by musicians including Emrah Erdemir, Esad Fidan, Ramoon & Kali, Sezgin Gezgin and Taner Günüç.

Singer-songwriter Tan Taşçı. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Several of the album’s tracks – “Yok Başka Hayalim” ("I Have No Other Dream"), “Bazı Gerçekler” ("Some Facts"), “Sokağından Geçmezdim” ("I Wouldn't Pass Through Your Street"), “Küçük Hesaplar” ("Small Accounts"), “Giderken” ("On the Go") and “Kal” ("Stay") – were released earlier and have already racked up millions of streams. Now, listeners can experience the full album.

Each track also comes with its own video. The song “Çaldılar,” a collaboration with Moroccan producer Ramoon, was brought to life with AI animation visuals by Onur Özışık. The video quickly went viral, with Instagram and TikTok users sharing their own takes and turning it into a trend. Taşçı plans to continue releasing videos for all of the album’s songs in the coming weeks.

The artist also announced that his concert tour will kick off with two shows at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium on June 12 and 13, 2026, organized by Bayhan Müzik. The concerts will mark Taşçı’s return to the stage after dedicating 2025 entirely to production. Early ticket sales began on Oct. 1.