The Maroto nightclub in London's renowned Mayfair district hosted an unforgettable event as producer and DJ Erkan Şen mesmerized hundreds of electronic music enthusiasts with his Afro house and tech house sets. Şen’s performances in London have been making a significant impact on the city's music scene.

With his unique style, DJ Erkan Şen impressed music enthusiasts at every event, meeting and exceeding expectations on this night as well. The event attracted not only the British but also Turkish music enthusiasts living in London. Şen's performance brought together both cultures, earning widespread acclaim. The energetic atmosphere of Maroto, combined with the musical feast, created unforgettable moments.

This event reflected London’s cosmopolitan nature, facilitating the convergence of different cultures through music and enriching the city's arts and entertainment life.

New collab

Two beloved names in Turkish music, rapper Burak King and singer Öykü Gürman, have teamed up for their new project, "Bir Sana." This collaboration combines Öykü's powerful voice with two music genres, offering listeners a unique experience.

The lyrics and music of "Bir Sana" were written by the successful rapper Burak King, who is known for his powerful lyrics and impressive melodies. The song’s musical arrangement was done by Özkan Meydan and Alican Özbuğutu, who also handled the mixing and mastering.

Two beloved names in Turkish music, rapper Burak King and singer Öykü Gürman have teamed up for their new project "Bir Sana." (Photo courtesy of Burak King)

Burak King is a prominent figure in the Turkish music scene, known for his contributions to the rap genre. At a young age, in the Netherlands, Burak began his journey into the world of music as an amateur, pouring out the emotions and thoughts brought about by being a minority. Growing up amid the streets, he expressed that he was shaped by that environment. Burak received the nickname "King" from his friends, symbolizing his stature and influence among them.

From a young age, Burak King showed a keen interest in music, particularly rap and hip-hop. He began writing his lyrics and composing beats, honing his skills as an artist. With determination and passion, he worked tirelessly to create a unique sound that resonated with audiences.

In 2015, Burak King made his professional entry into the music industry with the single track "Günah Benim," which he collaborated on with Turkish rapper Eypio. The song has surpassed 200 million views, marking a significant milestone in Burak King's music career.

His lyrics, delivered with raw emotion and sincerity, have resonated with a diverse audience, making him a relatable and beloved figure in the music industry.

DJ Erkan Şen mesmerized hundreds of electronic music enthusiasts with his Afro-house and tech-house sets. (Photo courtesy of DJ Erkan Şen)

Turkish-German rap breeze

The new season of Red Bull's "64 Bars," which brings a fresh breath to the Turkish rap world, has begun with excitement. The project brings together the most ambitious names in the Turkish hip-hop and rap scene in a marathon where only words and rhythms matter. The first guest of the new season is Turkish-German rap artist Eko Fresh.

Eko Fresh, a long-standing name in the music world known for constantly surprising his audience, showcased his unique style and talent in this special episode, fully embracing the 64 Bars format. By blending his stories and experiences with rhythms, he delivered an unforgettable performance.

"64 Bars" goes beyond being just a music program by revealing the inner worlds and creative processes of artists. This project enriches each episode with the participation of different artists, contributing to the growing interest in rap music and the discovery of new talents. The new season promises even more colorful and dynamic episodes with the participation of talented artists.

Sabah newspaper's Hakan Uç. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

TRT's new documentary 'Arabesque Rap'

TRT's international digital platform Tabii has released a new three-part mini-documentary series titled "Arabesk Rap," which translates to "Arabesque Rap." According to a statement from TRT, the series explores the world of arabesque rap through the eyes of its most popular representatives in Türkiye. It features various interviews with celebrities who made music in Germany in the 1990s, artists expressing street culture through rap music, and contemporary musicians known for their Arabesk rap interpretations.

The series includes interviews with prominent figures such as Canbay Wolker, Ahiyan, Uzi, Yener Çevik and Burak King, and I also had the chance to be interviewed in the series.