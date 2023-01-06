Madonna is "going back to basics" by returning to her biggest-selling songs and planning a 40th anniversary tour of her greatest hits, and is excited to introduce her back catalogue to a new generation of fans with the shows, which will reportedly include dates at London's O2 Arena, according to sources.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "Madonna is trying something completely new – and really giving fans, young and old, what they want. She wants to capitalize on tracks like 'Frozen' and 'Material Girl' popping off on TikTok, and introduce her back catalogue to an entirely new generation.

"Previously she has always wanted to be forward-facing and focus on whatever new album she's plugging. But now, in her mid-60s, she is going back to basics and once again reinventing herself. That being said, it's sure to be no-holds-barred and suitably risqué. Her last 'Madame X' tour was in small theatres, but this one will be in stadiums, with the O2 already confirmed. It's massively exciting."

According to the outlet, the "Material Girl" hit-maker has already held a string of meetings with American director Jamie King, 51, for tour ideas.

The 64-year-old singer – who first entered the United States Billboard Hot 100 with 1983's "Holiday" – admitted last summer she is desperate to get back out on the road again. She said at the time, "I want to go on tour again. I'm a creature of the stage. That's my happy place."

Last August, Madonna became the first female artist to earn Billboard 200 top 10 albums in each decade since the 1980s after her remix compilation "Finally Enough Love" debuted at number eight in the chart.

The "Vogue" singer registered her first top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart in October 1984 with her self-titled record, which went on to peak at number eight. The 80s also saw Madonna achieve four other top 10s on the Billboard 200 with "Like a Virgin," "True Blue," the "Who's That Girl" soundtrack and "Like a Prayer."

She amassed seven in the 1990s, including the likes of "The Immaculate Collection" and "Something to Remember," six in the 2000s, including "Confessions on a Dance Floor," and four in the 2010s, "Sticky and Sweet Tour," "MDNA," "Rebel Heart" and "Madame X."