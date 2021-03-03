In photos: Asylum seekers enter US under revamped Biden policy

Migrants, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, wait to take a test for coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021.
Last month, the Biden administration announced plans for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be allowed into the United States while their cases proceed.
