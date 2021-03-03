Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Asylum seekers enter US under revamped Biden policy

by REUTERS Mar 03, 2021 11:58 am +03 +03:00

Migrants, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, wait to take a test for coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021.

Last month, the Biden administration announced plans for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be allowed into the United States while their cases proceed.

(Reuters Photo)

A migrant child from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, stands at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue the asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Feb. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, wait to take a test for coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Feb. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, wait to take a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A migrant girl from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, looks out of a bus window as she is taken to a shelter after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue her asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., Feb. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Activists accompany migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, after they crossed from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., Feb. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program wait to take a test for coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, walk after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

