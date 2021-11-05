German maestro Frieder Bernius, the founder and director of the Kammerchor Stuttgart chamber choir, will conduct a series of concerts and provide training in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Thursday.

Hosted by Turkey's Directorate General of Fine Arts, the events will be held in association with the German Embassy and Goethe-Institut in Ankara.

Kammerchor Stuttgart choir.

Bernius will first give a concert at Istanbul’s newly opened Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) on Nov. 14.

Two days later he will grace the stage at the Presidential Symphony Orchestra’s (CSO) Ada concert hall in Ankara, the Turkish capital.

Within the scope of a project being carried out by Turkey’s State Polyphonic Choir and Maestro Burak Onur Erdem, young musicians from the State Polyphonic Choir will receive intensive training from Bernius before performing a concert under the baton of the renowned conductor.

Frieder Bernius will perform in Turkey for the first time.

In the Bernius concerts, Turkish musical instruments like the tambur and ney will accompany the orchestra to create a synthesis of Anatolian and Central European classical music.

The orchestra will also play pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, German composer of the early Romantic period Felix Mendelssohn and Austrian composer Anton Bruckner.

Bernius founded Kammerchor Stuttgart in 1968 and has conducted Germany’s leading orchestras and choirs including the Stuttgart Radio Symphony, the WDR Symphony and the RIAS Chamber Choir.