Kamancheh master Mark Eliyahu, who has performed sold-out concerts on the world's most distinguished stages and has a huge fan base in Turkey, will meet with his listeners online on Dec. 20 with an exclusive concert. The concert will be broadcast on Zorlu Performing Arts Center's (PSM) digital platform at 9 p.m.

The musician will perform new songs with his band, combining ancient instruments such as the kamancha and tar with modern and futuristic elements. The artist is known for taking people on a meaningful audio journey of sounds through his music that synthesizes East and West.

Tickets can be bought on Passo's website.