In photos: Millions without power as extreme cold hits US

by REUTERS Feb 18, 2021 12:16 pm +03 +03:00

Millions of Americans endured another frigid day without electricity or heat in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm as utility crews raced to restore power before another blast of snow and ice sowed more chaos in places least equipped to deal with it.

A man walks to his friend's home in a neighborhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S., Feb. 15, 2021.

(Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Reuters)

Howard and Nena Mamu eat dinner at their home by candle light after power companies performed rotating outages in Glenwood neighborhood in Hutto, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Reuters)

Volunteers help distribute water to local residents at a warming center and shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures, as local media reports most residents are without electricity, in Galveston, Texas, U.S., Feb. 17, 2021.

(Reuteres Photo)

Brett Archibad, whose home was without electric power following winter weather, tries to entertain his family as they try to stay warm in their home in the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S., Feb. 16, 2021.

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Reuters)

People take shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S., Feb. 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

James Derrick, who is suffering from homelessness, peeks out of his tent during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., Feb. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Customers, whose homes are without electric power, wait in line to purchase food and snacks at a gas station in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S., Feb. 16, 2021.

(Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Reuters)

Kristen Young sips a spoonful of soup as her one-year-old son Shawn watches at a warming center they visited after two days without electricity, in Beltway Park North Church in Abilene, Texas, U.S., Feb. 15, 2021.

(Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News/USA Today Network via Reuters)

A person sleeps on a chair while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S., Feb. 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Tiffany Woodley, front, rests on a bed while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S., Feb. 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person walks covered by a heavy blanket to keep warm after a snow storm in downtown Wooster, Ohio, U.S., Feb. 15, 2021.

(Mike Schenk/The-Daily-Record.com/USA Today Network via Reuters)

Alvin Williams, 66, checks his smartphone while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S., Feb. 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Brant Stubblefield (R) prays for a homeless man named QT during record-breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., Feb. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Laramie White, whose home was among the thousands in the city that was left without power after extremely cold weather moved through Texas earlier in the week, stays warm with her dogs in her truck in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., Feb. 16, 2021.

(Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times/USA Today Network via Reuters)

A motorist drives past a rock wall covered with ice on Interstate 71 as snow begins to fall in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., Feb. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Danny Westerman, 72, sits on his electric scooter while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S., Feb. 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Patrick Youngblood, (R), and his wife Marisol comfort their daughter Audrey while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S., Feb. 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

