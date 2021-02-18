In photos: Millions without power as extreme cold hits US

Millions of Americans endured another frigid day without electricity or heat in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm as utility crews raced to restore power before another blast of snow and ice sowed more chaos in places least equipped to deal with it.

A man walks to his friend's home in a neighborhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S., Feb. 15, 2021.

(Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Reuters)