We were introduced to the impressive voice of Selin Geçit for the first time in "In Control" with world-renowned DJ-producer Mahmut Orhan and Ali Arutan, and it was calm before the storm. She gained great acclaim with her song "Cool" released by Warner Music. Selin achieved significant success with her duet with Romanian singer Roxen in the song "Enemies" and even appeared in Spotify's advertising space in Times Square. We had the pleasure of sitting down with this rising pop star to discuss her music in-depth.

Amidst the constantly developing and changing world, the only constant truth is that family support plays a significant role in the professional development of artists. As individuals receive their first education within their family, the importance of strong family ties and support becomes evident. When we look at the childhoods of many successful artists today, we see that their parents were open to self-improvement, renewing themselves, getting to know their children better and strengthening their communication with their children. This is also the case for Selin Geçit, where the most crucial factor behind her success in her career is her childhood spent with her family.

"I was introduced to music in my childhood thanks to my father," Selin explains.

"Before I was even born, he used to play the guitar and sing to my mother's stomach. After I was born, he continued to play music on the loudspeaker while I was in my stroller."

Therefore, before we discover Selin, it's her father who makes the real discovery for us in the first place.

"As I grew older, my father realized that I had a good musical ear and said, 'Now the project has begun,'" she explained, chuckling to herself.

While each individual is born with a certain genetic potential, the extent to which this potential is realized is directly related to the support provided by the environment in which the child grows up. In Selin's case, her family environment was successful in offering rich stimuli to foster her development.

"My father helped me a lot over the years. We worked for hours, made music, started a YouTube channel, filmed and uploaded cover performances and never stopped working. My family is my biggest motivation. Music has become a lifestyle for me, and I can't imagine myself without it."

Colors of all hues

Different perceptions of taste are formed in human voices in line with the regions where different societies live, their habits, cultures, and musical and vocal tastes. The factors listed may differ for almost every society and geographical region. For example, "knödel" sounds are appreciated in Japan. "Flaset" sounds in India and Indonesia, "yodel" sounds in Central Europe, "laryngeal" sounds are good in the Middle East and Türkiye.

Swiss-German speech specialist Dr. Max Nadoleczny's definition of the register is an important concept in music. Nadoleczny explains it as the ability to reproduce a sound with the same tone in successive notes, such that a trained musical ear cannot distinguish the difference. However, when a sound is run from the top down or the bottom up, some tonal difficulties within 1.5 octaves can be difficult or result in changes in timbre that a trained ear can detect. From this perspective, a well-trained voice can maintain a single register, and register transitions that often go unnoticed. Surprisingly, Selin began her musical journey by imitating the powerful and characteristic sounds she loved as a child, even before she was aware of this concept. At a young age, she laid the foundation for the most important and necessary work in music education.

"In my childhood, I listened to music for hours and tried different tones with my own voice many times. It's like looking at different pictures and mixing paints. Gradually, my own voice color emerged, and I started to produce my own 'color.' The sound techniques that I imitated and drew inspiration from were like the colors I used. Now, I paint with my own colors," she said.

Selin emphasizes the importance of not giving up and setting goals to move up the steps in artistic practice. "It is crucial to dream and visualize in front of your dust. If you can even do that, it's a step. The rest is to write, draw and take action to pursue that goal."

The most important stage that ensures the existence of music as an art is an artistic action that emerges with the presentation or vocalization of the art of music, in other words, the "musical performance." Watching live performances by artists is what drew Selin to music.

"Listening to music on a recording is enjoyable, but seeing that person live adds a whole new level. It impresses me a lot, with their stance, conversation and relationship with the audience ... All of these factors connect me more to an artist. That's why when I'm on stage, I let myself go and act however I feel in the moment," she elaborated.

Turkish singer Selin Geçit. (Photo Courtesy of Selin Geçit)

Sertap Erener inspiration

When they released the song "In Control" with Mahmut Orhan, it garnered attention with over 5 million streams. Since then, Selin has released her first professional solo work, the single "Go and Come," which she wrote during the difficult COVID-19 process while in quarantine in a dormitory for 10 days after returning abroad. Selin acknowledges that no profession is without difficulties, and as we face those challenges, we become stronger and develop. Although she has not overcome all of her difficulties yet, she continues to try. Selin believes that creativity born from the motivation provided by difficulties can result in a good and realistic transformation.

Another positive outcome of the difficult process for Selin was her meeting with mastermind musician Sertab Erener. Due to the lack of live performances at that time, they received an offer to perform together at the prestigious Harbiye open-air theater at the beginning of the summer term.

"We met on Instagram at the beginning of COVID-19. Since that day, we have always been in touch for small projects, but we could not meet face to face due to the curfews. Our first meeting was at the Harbiye Open Air concert in 2020. She is a wonderful person and inspires me."

Refugeing in the past

The fear of change can cause people to seek refuge in the past, giving rise to nostalgia. Nostalgia reminds us that the postmodern perception of time does not necessarily follow chronological order. It turns our gaze to the past and coexists with the present.

Today, Turkish-language Western-style music from the 1970s and beyond is gaining more attention than it did at the time of its creation. There is also a loyal following for alternative music genres, with fans archiving the music they listen to. Some people express a desire to return to those times, remembering the beautiful treasures that existed back then. The music of the 1970s, '80s and '90s is particularly inspiring, and listening to it brings great pleasure.

“Sometimes I wish we could go back to those times. What beautiful treasures there were at that time. The music made in those times ... It is really a pleasure to hear the sound of that period, and it is also very inspiring,” she said.

"I have shaped my music and voice by drawing inspiration from Turkish art and culture. Even when our families listen to foreign music, combining it with the sounds and colors of our country creates something unique. For instance, while the guitar is a Western instrument, it is used to play beautiful folk songs in Türkiye. These songs have been an invaluable part of my musical journey and have influenced my creative style over the years," she said.