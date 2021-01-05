Migrants stranded in Bosnia-Herzegovina survive subzero conditions

A migrant speaks on the phone in the burned down and devastated Lipa camp on Jan. 2, 2021. The European Commission announced that it would increase its humanitarian assistance by 3.5 million euros to help migrants whose living conditions in Bosnia-Herzegovina it considers "unacceptable."
