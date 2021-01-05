Daily Sabah logo

Migrants stranded in Bosnia-Herzegovina survive subzero conditions

by DAILY SABAH WITH AGENCIES Jan 05, 2021 12:23 pm +03 +03:00

Migrants gather around a fire at the burned down and devastated Lipa camp in mountains near Bihac in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Jan. 4, 2021. The camp burned down on Dec. 23 and had been strongly criticized by rights groups as unsuitable due to its lack of resources.

(Getty Images)

A migrant speaks on the phone in the burned down and devastated Lipa camp on Jan. 2, 2021. The European Commission announced that it would increase its humanitarian assistance by 3.5 million euros to help migrants whose living conditions in Bosnia-Herzegovina it considers "unacceptable."

(Getty Images)

Migrants protest over their living conditions in the burned down and devastated Lipa camp on Jan. 2, 2021, in a mountainous area near Bihac. Bosnia-Herzegovina has become a bottleneck for thousands of migrants hoping to reach the European Union.

(Getty Images)

A migrant looks from inside an abandoned building, where a group from Afghanistan found shelter in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Jan. 3, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A migrant, who said he was deported back to Bosnia-Herzegovina via Slovenia and Croatia after he reached Italy on foot, holds a broken mirror as he poses for a picture inside an abandoned factory where a group from Afghanistan found shelter in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Jan. 3, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Migrants gather around a fire at the burned down and devastated Lipa camp near Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Jan. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A general view from a drone of an abandoned and destroyed metal factory where a large group of migrants found shelter is photographed using a drone on Jan. 3, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A migrant feeds a dog at a forest camp where a group from Bangladesh found shelter near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Jan. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A migrant shelters from the heavy rain inside one of very few remaining structures in burned down and devastated Lipa camp on Jan. 2, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A migrant washes himself at a water stream near the burned down Lipa camp on Jan. 2, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A general view from a drone of an abandoned and destroyed metal factory where a large group of migrants found shelter is photographed using a drone in Bihac, on Jan. 3, 2021.

(Getty Images)

