Turkish pop superstar Tarkan, known for his hit songs and elaborate stage performances, is returning to the stage in Istanbul. The "Megastar," as he is affectionately called, announced on his social media accounts that he will perform at Volkswagen Arena, reuniting with his fans.

Tickets for the 4-day concert series sold out in just 40 minutes. To prevent website congestion, the ticketing platform introduced a numbered queue system.

Website crashes amid high demand

Despite these measures, the site collapsed under the surge of fans trying to secure tickets, leaving thousands unable to complete their purchases. Some users reported seeing more than 120,000 people ahead of them in the queue. Within minutes, tickets for all four shows were gone. Ticket prices ranged from TL 7,000 ($165) to TL 32,000.

Tarkan’s Istanbul concerts are scheduled for Jan. 16, 17, 20 and 23, 2026, at Volkswagen Arena.