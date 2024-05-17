The opening of the Russian Music Museum on Thursday at the Turkish-Russian Friendship House in Ankara marks a significant milestone in the cultural relations between Türkiye and Russia, celebrating the harmonious blend of musical traditions that have brought these two nations closer together over the years

Initiated by Aliona Palazhcenko, the museum's opening ceremony was attended by Belarusian Ambassador to Ankara Viktor Rybak, Russian Embassy Counsellor Sergey Koritskiy, Russian Cultural and Scientific Center (Russian House) head Aleksandr Sotnichenko, Turkish officials and numerous art enthusiasts.

In his speech, Rybak emphasized the importance of art.

Palazhcenko, the museum's designer, stated: "I love music, and I know Turks love music, too. Through music, I want to bring the people of Russia and Türkiye even closer together."

Counsellor Koritskiy remarked, "We know how much Turks love music, how close they are to it, and how much they appreciate Russian music."

The museum features a wide array of works and items related to Russian music, attracting the interest of art lovers.

Cultural exchanges have long played a crucial role in the relationship between Türkiye and Russia, serving as a bridge that connects the people of both nations. Over the years, numerous initiatives have been undertaken to foster mutual understanding and appreciation of each other's rich cultural heritage.

The opening of the new museum is a testament to the ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural bonds between the two countries. It highlights the shared passion for music and the arts, serving as a venue where people from both countries can come together to celebrate their common cultural interests.

By housing a diverse collection of Russian musical works and memorabilia, the museum offers visitors a chance to explore the rich musical traditions of Russia and gain a deeper understanding of its cultural heritage.