Austria back into lockdown as Europe struggles with COVID-19

As of Monday Austria has launched a COVID-19 lockdown, closing down shops, restaurants and holiday markets as the number of new coronavirus cases surges across Europe.
A man takes photographs in a deserted square at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Shops, restaurants and festive markets were shuttered on Nov. 22, while its 8.9 million people are not allowed to leave home with few exceptions such as going to work, shopping for essentials and exercising as virus cases are surging.
Two people walk through a closed Christmas market on the first day of a nationwide lockdown in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 22, 2021.
