In a heartfelt celebration of cultural diplomacy, Turkish pianist Nazlı Hacıalioğlu and Greek clarinet virtuoso Thanasis Vasilopulos performed together in Athens, Greece. The concert, held under the auspices of the Turkish and Greek Ministries of Culture, was organized by the Turkish Embassy in Athens and supported by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE).

The event brought together Turkish and Greek art lovers and was attended by notable guests, including Greek Deputy Minister of Culture Yasonas Fotilas and several Greek members of Parliament. Attendees enjoyed a rich program featuring compositions from both Turkish and Greek artists, interpreted through the unique musical synergy of Hacıalioğlu and Vasilopulos.

In his opening remarks, Turkish Ambassador to Athens Çağatay Erciyes emphasized the recent positive developments in Turkish-Greek relations. “Despite our ongoing differences, our common goal is to improve our relationship in every field for the benefit of both nations. Culture is a vital part of this effort,” he said. He also acknowledged the contributions of Culture Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni in strengthening artistic ties.

Greek clarinet virtuoso Thanasis Vasilopulos performs, Athens, Greece, May 14, 2025. (AA Photo)

Fotilas echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Even amid disagreements between our countries, culture maintains its strong and steady presence.” He highlighted the role of creative collaboration in fostering mutual understanding and praised the evening’s musical performance as a symbol of sincere cooperation.

YEE President Abdurrahman Aliy, who attended the concert, noted that it marked the institute's first cultural event in Greece. “We believe that culture is the strongest force to bring people together,” he said. “Our musical traditions are closer than we think, and this concert gives me hope for even stronger ties between our societies.”

Hacıalioğlu expressed her honor at performing in Athens, calling the concert “a bridge of friendship between two nations.” Vasilopulos, describing Hacıalioğlu as a close friend, shared his joy in performing together, adding, “Music united us tonight in a very powerful way.”

The duo’s performance blended elements of ethnic and classical music, creating a cultural mosaic that deeply resonated with the audience. Vasilopulos concluded by saying: “We have so much beauty to share. I have wonderful friends from Türkiye and that makes me very happy.”