The Turkish metal legend Pentagram is set to grace the stage of Istanbul's Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater accompanied by the Night Flight Symphony Orchestra & Choir, organized by An Epic Symphony, the internationally acclaimed project by Events Across Turkey.

Events Across Turkey's renowned international project will host Türkiye's legendary metal band, Pentagram, on Oct. 24.

Pentagram was formed in 1987 in Istanbul. The band's original lineup consisted of Hakan Utangaç (drums), Cenk Ünnü (bass guitar), Demir Demirkan (guitar) and Murat Net (vocals). The band is renowned for its powerful blend of heavy metal and hard rock, characterized by intense guitar riffs, dynamic vocals and energetic stage performances.

The band gained international recognition with their 1997 album "Anatolia," which sold over 100,000 copies abroad. This success led to Pentagram performing sold-out concerts in various European countries, contributing to their global fanbase.

With a vast fanbase, Pentagram has released eight studio and four live albums.

Pentagram's latest album, "Makina Elektrika," was released on digital platforms in 2022. The album showcases the band's continued musical prowess and creativity, reaffirming their status as metal legends.