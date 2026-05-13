Members of the heavy metal band Metallica are drawing attention during a recent visit to western Türkiye, where they explored one of the country’s most famous natural and historical landmarks.

Guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo traveled to the Pamukkale region in Denizli province during a break in the band’s European tour schedule. The site is known for its white travertine terraces and mineral-rich thermal waters.

A still image from Kirk Hammett’s Instagram account shows him and Robert Trujillo at the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Türkiye, May 12, 2026.

The musicians visited Pamukkale and nearby ancient ruins, including the archaeological remains of Hierapolis, a Greco-Roman spa city that attracts visitors from around the world.

Photos shared on social media showed Hammett and Trujillo holding guitars while walking through the historic landscape. Hammett wrote in a post that the pair were “gathering some excellent inspiration,” reflecting the band’s ongoing interest in creative ideas outside the studio.

The visit comes as Metallica continues its international touring schedule, with the band frequently taking short breaks between performances. No official announcement has been made regarding whether the trip will influence upcoming music projects.