A historic event is set to unfold in Saudi Arabia as the globally renowned heavy metal band Metallica gears up to grace the capital city of Riyadh on Dec. 14. The band is scheduled to perform as part of the three-day Soundstorm Festival, marking a significant milestone in the country’s entertainment landscape. The heavy metal giants will take the stage on the festival’s opening night.

Metallica officially announced the news, expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming performance in Riyadh.

“We’re not done with 2023 just yet, as an amazing opportunity has just come our way to perform at a major festival that we have never played in a part of the world we rarely get to visit,” they wrote. “We’re excited to announce that on Thursday, Dec. 14, we’ll be the first hard rock band to ever play at MDLBeast’s Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

This concert marks a pivotal moment as it will be Metallica’s first live performance in the Middle East since its last appearance in the United Arab Emirates back in 2011.

The Soundstorm Festival lineup boasts an array of other prominent artists alongside Metallica, including Pharrell Williams, Chris Brown, H.E.R., BLACK EYED PEAS, J Balvin, Anne-Marie, as well as DJs Tiesto and David Guetta.