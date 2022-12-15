Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has asked Puerto Rican artist rapper and singer Bad Bunny to return to Mexico and perform a free concert in the Zocalo, one of the leading public squares in Mexico City.

"I know he is super busy and tired because he works a lot, but I'm asking him to consider the possibility of coming to Mexico to the Zocalo. We can't pay him. It would have to be a collaboration," the president said during a regular news conference.

Ticketmaster, which has blamed the issue on an "unprecedented number of fake tickets," said in a statement on Monday it is collaborating with authorities and committed to fully reimbursing fans that could not get into the concert, plus an additional 20% of the total cost of the ticket.

In neighboring United States, Ticketmaster faces a tsunami of criticism for problems in selling tickets to a 2023 Taylor Swift tour. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has said a Senate antitrust panel will hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry following the company's Swift ticket sales debacle.