Environmental disaster: California races to limit oil spill damage

Crews on the water and on shore worked feverishly to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.

Oil and an oil containment booms seen in the water of the Talbert Marshlands area from an offshore oil rig as it reaches the shore and sensitive wildlife habitats in Newport Beach, California, U.S., Oct. 3, 2021.

AFP Photo