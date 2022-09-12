Described as "Iran's Bob Dylan" by the New York Times, legendary Iranian musician Mohsen Namjoo will perform five concerts in Türkiye in December.

The 46-year-old singer and songwriter will take to the stage on Dec. 2 at Istanbul's Volkswagen Arena, Dec. 3 in Bursa, Dec. 7 in Ankara, Dec. 8 in Konya, and Dec. 10 in Van as part of his Türkiye tour.

The New York-based artist is known for mixing classical Iranian music and literature with jazz and rock.

Mohsen Namjoo play during a concert in Istanbul. (Archive Photo)

Also an accomplished setar – traditional lute – player, Namjoo began his musical training when he was 12. He later studied theater and music at Tehran University.

Namjoo, who is also a music professor at Stanford University, has released 17 albums so far.

The singer is known by the Turkish audience for his songs "Nobahari" and "Ey Sareban."

Also an author of two books, Namjoo plans to release four new albums in 2022-2023.