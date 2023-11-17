Motive, a rising star in Turkish rap, held a concert at Istanbul's Volkswagen Arena on Nov. 12, performing for a crowd of 5,000 fans. The event, titled "ECLIPSE," showcased Motive's exceptional talent and dedication to his career.

Motive's performance took the fabs to the realm of international superstar concerts. The stage setup and dazzling effects created a unique atmosphere that took over both the eyes and ears of those in attendance.

This outstanding performance solidified Motive's status as one of Türkiye's exceptional talents in the music industry, making it clear that he's a rising star who is here to stay and will keep delivering unique and unforgettable experiences in the world of Turkish rap.

Adding to the excitement of the night, Motive welcomed a special guest, Jefe, who shared the stage and danced alongside the rap prodigy, further electrifying the atmosphere.

Turkish rapper Jefe. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

During the concert, there was a touching moment when they honored the late rapper Vio. They played a short, emotional video that was created by artificial intelligence to bring Vio's voice back to life, and it tugged at everyone's heartstrings. Vio's parents were also in attendance, visibly impacted by the tribute.

Motive also mentioned that they have more plans in the works to remember Vio and keep his memory alive through music. It was a heartfelt tribute that reminded us of the power of music to connect us with those we've lost.

Despite his young age, Motive, also known as Tolga Can Serbes, has already proven himself as one of the brightest talents in the new-school rap scene. With his extraordinary abilities, Motive is poised to leave a mark on Turkish rap, and his recent show at the Volkswagen Arena serves as a glimpse into the promising future of his music career.