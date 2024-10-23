A rising star of Turkish rap, Motive has officially begun preparing for his much-anticipated new album. Fans have eagerly awaited this release and with the countdown now on, excitement is building. Recently, the music video for his song "Tutuşursam Eyvah," released last year, features a collaboration among Motive, ORB1 and Pango. The video showcases impressive performance scenes from Motive's concerts, raising expectations for the upcoming album. Fans are buzzing with curiosity about its content and release date.

Jennie’s new single 'Mantra'

K-Pop superstar Jennie, known for her role in the globally acclaimed group Blackpink, has unveiled her highly anticipated new single, "Mantra," along with a vibrant music video under Columbia Records/Oddatelier. Jennie describes the single as "an exciting start to my new era" and believes "Mantra" will not only delight her fans but also showcase a fresh direction in her solo career. Inspired by her time recording in Los Angeles, she hopes that listeners will feel the energy of positivity, empowerment and staying true to oneself.

"Mantra" delivers an empowering message to women and girls, encouraging them to love themselves as they are. The track features a robust bass line and a bold rhythm, with Jennie confidently stating, "Sometimes girls just need to have fun." Accompanied by a striking music video, "Mantra" is set to make waves on global music charts.

Regarding the video filmed in Los Angeles, Jennie emphasized its theme of female empowerment and self-confidence. She expressed her excitement about the final product: "It was important to keep the overall vision consistent, and I loved the result." "Mantra" is the lead single from Jennie’s upcoming solo album in partnership with Columbia Records Oddatelier.

Erkan Şen's next move

Producer and DJ Erkan Şen has recently been making waves in the music scene. With significant projects underway in the U.K. and Istanbul, Erkan has also been working in New York, capturing attention through engaging social media posts. When I asked, "What are you working on?" his response was intriguingly mysterious. When I inquired about a potential global deal or a new music video, he smiled and said, "I’m preparing something new." It was no surprise to see him participating in a photo shoot with the brand Ds Damat, further showcasing his artistic ventures.

Emphasizing his openness to new ideas in the music industry, Erkan mentioned that he has collaborated with various producers and closely followed developments in the field. He hinted at an important upcoming meeting with a well-known figure in the industry, promising to share details in due time. While specifics remain under wraps, it is clear that this meeting is poised to make a significant impact in the music world.