In photos: Aftermath of the earthquake in Croatia

by DAILY SABAH Dec 30, 2020 12:19 pm +03 +03:00

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled central Croatia and Zagreb early Monday morning, damaging buildings outside the capital, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The tremor, one of the strongest to rock Croatia in recent years, collapsed rooftops in Petrinja, home to some 20,000 people, and left the streets strewn with bricks and other debris. Rescue workers and the army were deployed to search for trapped residents, as a girl was reported dead.

A woman in tears stands next to rubble from damaged buildings in Petrinja, some 50 kilometers (31.1 miles) from Zagreb, Croatia, after the town was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Dec. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

Displaced people sleep at a military base after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ankica Loncarevic's damaged home following the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ankica Loncarevic's damaged home following the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A car destroyed by the earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Slaven Branislav Babic/PIXSELL via Reuters)

Buildings visibly flattened during the earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 30, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers secure the area after an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ankica Loncarevic's damaged home following the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People repair the roof of a damaged house following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, in Brest Pokupski village, Croatia, Dec. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People warm up around a fire after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters arrive after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL via Reuters)

A man stands on a street next to demolished houses after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL via Reuters)

A man walks over debris after an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The mother (L) of the 12-year-old girl who was killed by falling rubble during the earthquake cries in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A police officer secures the area after an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Destroyed houses and a car are seen on a street after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL via Reuters)

Patients and medical staff are evacuated outside the Sveti Duh Hospital after an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL via Reuters)

