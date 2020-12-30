In photos: Aftermath of the earthquake in Croatia

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled central Croatia and Zagreb early Monday morning, damaging buildings outside the capital, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The tremor, one of the strongest to rock Croatia in recent years, collapsed rooftops in Petrinja, home to some 20,000 people, and left the streets strewn with bricks and other debris. Rescue workers and the army were deployed to search for trapped residents, as a girl was reported dead.

A woman in tears stands next to rubble from damaged buildings in Petrinja, some 50 kilometers (31.1 miles) from Zagreb, Croatia, after the town was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Dec. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo