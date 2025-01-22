Renowned rapper Motive delivered an unforgettable night to his fans with an epic concert at the VW Arena in Istanbul. The launch event for his "Taycan" album became one of the year's most anticipated happenings, featuring impressive stage design, guest artists and a high-energy performance by Motive himself.

The concert kicked off with a dramatic reveal of a giant LED cube at the center of the venue, opening to unveil Motive onstage. His energy immediately ignited the crowd, with thousands of fans swept up in the excitement. Not only did the unique stage design reflect international standards, but it also marked a first for Turkey. As additional artists featured on the Taycan album joined Motive onstage, the concert transformed into a musical extravaganza.

Before the concert, Motive personally greeted each guest as he exited his backstage area, offering a warm welcome to everyone. This heartfelt gesture earned praise from both fans and industry representatives alike. The rapper's humility, despite his growing career, was once again highlighted by this down-to-earth approach.

Turkish rapper Motive performing at the VW Arena in Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 18, 2025. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

In a conversation with the press, Motive shared his excitement about the event, revealing that he and his team had been preparing for a long time. "We have a huge team working with us. Since this is the first concert of 2025, I’m really excited. Our goal is to bring this energy not only to big cities but also to smaller ones throughout the year," he said.

Pressure is key

Motive also announced that he would perform at Bostancı Gösteri Merkezi on Jan. 25, revealing that this upcoming concert would have a different concept. When asked about the pressure that large concerts sometimes bring, Motive explained, "Of course, it causes pressure. It’s not an easy job, and it’s not as simple as it may seem from the outside. The pressure enhances the perfection and quality of our work. Thanks to it, we create high-quality performances."

Motive’s unforgettable concert was a powerful start to what promises to be an exciting year. The energy from Taycan is already set to ensure that Motive's name will continue to be on the lips of fans and the music world throughout 2025.