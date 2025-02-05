Largest housing initiative in Türkiye: 182K builders help quake-hit families

According to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, a total of 182,000 people are continuing their work across 3,481 construction sites, including 1,900 general construction sites and 1,581 village house construction sites, in 174 different locations across 11 provinces. This effort is being carried out in coordination with Türkiye's Housing Development Administration (TOKI), the Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company and the General Directorate of Construction Affairs.

AA