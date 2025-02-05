Largest housing initiative in Türkiye: 182K builders help quake-hit families

According to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, a total of 182,000 people are continuing their work across 3,481 construction sites, including 1,900 general construction sites and 1,581 village house construction sites, in 174 different locations across 11 provinces. This effort is being carried out in coordination with Türkiye's Housing Development Administration (TOKI), the Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company and the General Directorate of Construction Affairs.
In Hatay, a total of 46,167 housing units have been handed to new owners, including 40,586 residential units, 27 commercial properties and 5,554 village houses. By the end of the year, a total of 153,248 housing units and commercial properties, including 133,382 residential units, 9,103 commercial properties and 10,763 village houses, will be handed over to their rightful owners.
As part of the ongoing efforts, a total of 6,817 housing units have been delivered in Adana, including 6,700 residential units and 117 village houses. By the end of this year, a total of 12,522 housing units and commercial properties, including 11,899 residential units, 89 commercial properties and 534 village houses, will be handed over to new owners.
In Kahramanmaraş, a total of 34,630 housing units have been delivered, including 24,420 residential units, 30 commercial properties and 10,180 village houses. By the end of the year, a total of 74,187 housing units and commercial properties, including 53,976 residential units, 6,397 commercial properties and 13,814 village houses, will be handed over to their rightful owners.
In Malatya, a total of 26,325 housing units have been delivered, including 20,212 residential units, 20 commercial properties and 6,093 village houses. By the end of the year, a total of 79,420 housing units and commercial properties, including 55,496 residential units, 10,714 commercial properties and 13,210 village houses, will be handed over to their rightful owners.
In Gaziantep, a total of 22,475 housing units have been given to owners, including 19,428 residential units, 52 commercial properties and 2,995 village houses. By the end of the year, a total of 29,500 housing units and commercial properties, including 23,694 residential units, 1,219 commercial properties and 4,587 village houses, will be ready for new occupants.